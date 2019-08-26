The United Way of Northeast Missouri recently announced it held an Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Facilitator meeting with representatives from the Kirksville, Macon and Scotland County school districts.

Oasis is a program partnership between the United Way of Northeast Missouri, Oasis and the school districts, pairing volunteer tutors with students in kindergarten, first, second and third grades.

“One child, one tutor, one school year,” a press release said. “Two lives forever changed.”

“We started the program at the Kirksville R-III School District two years ago and it has been such a success we are expanding it into Scotland and Macon counties during this current school year,” United Way Board President Luke Callaghan said. “These Oasis facilitators will now begin recruiting senior volunteers who will donate one hour per week to come to the schools and provide one-on-one tutoring.”

The Truman State University Homecoming Committee provided funds for the first year of the program. The United Way plans to assist schools with obtaining funding in future years.





