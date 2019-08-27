For Moberly Monitor-Index

A boil advisory is in effect after a water main leak late Monday night on Rollins Street.

Service was interrupted on Rollins Street, from Williams Street to 5th Street and the 100 block on 4th Street. The boil advisory was issued to anyone with even numbered addresses on 4th Street and odd number addresses on Williams.

The leak was isolated and crews worked through the night to repair the main. Service was restored once the repairs were completed. Customers who experience low water pressure, or no water pressure, should boil their water for about three minutes within the next 48 hours that service is restored.