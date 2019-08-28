It’s not breaking news that living a healthy lifestyle is good for your overall well-being. However, new research studies show that some healthy lifestyle choices can actually decrease the risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Research presented at the recent Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) focused on five lifestyle factors that may make a major impact on your cognition. These include:

● Eating a healthy diet. Eating a balanced diet that is lower in fat and higher in vegetables and fruit can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Although research on diet and cognitive function is limited, certain diets, including the Mediterranean diet and other diets designed to help reduce hypertension, have been shown in studies to contribute to risk reduction.

● Exercising for at least two and a half hours of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week. Several studies have shown that engaging in regular cardiovascular exercise that elevates your heart rate and increases blood flow to the brain may reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

● Refraining from Smoking. Evidence shows that smoking increases the risk of cognitive decline. In fact, studies show that smoking in your early to mid-life may be associated with cognitive impairment as early as one’s 40s. Quitting smoking can reduce that risk to levels comparable to those who have not smoked.

● Limiting the use of alcohol. Drinking large amounts of alcohol can increase blood pressure, which can cause issues in cognition and memory. A recent study showed that women suffering from alcohol use disorder had a significantly increased risk of dementia.

● Engaging in cognitively stimulating activities. Research has shown that activities such as puzzles and word games can help with maintaining healthy cognition. However, recent studies have shown that staying socially connected is just as, if not more, important. Staying socially engaged through your local community–churches, volunteering or taking a class are great ways to start.

The studies found that adopting four or five of these healthy lifestyle habits can reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia by 60 percent. Even adopting just one lifestyle change decreases the risk of developing dementia by 22 percent.

Research continues to indicate that people can reduce their risk of cognitive decline by adopting key lifestyle habits and this evidence only continues to grow. While there currently isn’t a cure or a ‘magic pill,’ these are several concrete things you can do today to improve your cognition. When possible, combine these five healthy lifestyle habits to achieve maximum benefit for the brain and body. Start now. It’s never too late or too early to incorporate healthy habits.

If you start noticing signs of cognitive decline in yourself or a loved one, the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You will be able to talk to a trained volunteer who can offer you confidential emotional support, valuable and actionable information and referrals to additional resources in your local community. A study at AAIC found an improvement in caregiver emotional distress and in the caregiver's ability to manage stress after calling the Helpline. Seventy percent of callers surveyed put action steps into place within one week of calling the Helpline.

The Helpline is always available, even if you just need someone to talk to and listen. For more information, call the Helpline at 800.272.3900 or visit the Alzheimer’s Association website alz.org/greatermissouri.

Sarah Lovegreen is the Vice President of Programs for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter.