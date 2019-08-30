State and local parks officials marked a milestone upgrade to Thousand Hills State Park, cutting the ribbon Friday on $1.6 million in upgrades to the seawall and boat docks.

The improvements were made with safety in mind, but also to lengthen the boating season at Forest Lake. The previous docks were in such disrepair that they needed to be removed before each winter.

“People are going to be able to leave their boats in longer and be able to access their boats earlier,” said Ben Ellis, Missouri State Parks director. “We’re really looking forward to extending the season of providing boating access on this lake. That's really what Missouri State Parks is all about - providing access.”

The new docks meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and are noticeably more stable. Anyone who walked on the ramps and docks before will remember bouncing a bit with each step.

“This is a drastic upgrade over that,” Thousand Hills State Park Superintendent Ryan Persinger said. “We’re really excited for this, to be open for the public to use for a very long time.”

The new docks and seawall at the marina are the latest in a series of improvements. Last year a deck was added to the dining lodge.

Jeremy Kolb, whose family has long operated the park concessions, said his late father, Steve, would have enjoyed the day.

“He’d be all smiles,” Jeremy said. “He’s been wanting this project for a long time.”

A new park office is also being constructed after fire damaged the former building a few years ago.

The dock and seawall upgrades were part of a $16.2 million plan throughout Missouri’s state parks this year.

“When you give it a refresh, more people start coming,” Ellis said. “We’re committed to doing that statewide.”