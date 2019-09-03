Ameren Missouri announced Tuesday it will file with the Missouri Public Service Commission to build three solar and storage facilities in Missouri, including one in Green City.



Dubbed Solar + Storage, the locations will connect a large solar energy generation facility to batter storage. Ameren Missouri is investing $68 million in the project that would construct these facilities in Green City, Richwoods and Utica next year.



“At Ameren Missouri, we’re leading the region with this technology. These non-traditional solutions are expected to benefit customers by increasing reliability, growing the amount of renewable energy generation on the grid, and investing in the communities we call home,” said Michael Moehn, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.



Each location would have a 10 megawatt solar facility, making them the three largest investor-owned utility solar installations in Missouri.



“During sunny days, customers near the proposed facilities will receive their energy primarily from the solar facility,” a press release said. “The solar energy will also charge the battery. In the case of service interruption, each battery will be able to power connected homes for several hours, giving Ameren Missouri repair crews times to fix the service issue without causing an extended outage. Customers will also remain connected to the larger energy grid.”



Ameren Missouri plans to add 100 megawatts of solar generation by 2027.