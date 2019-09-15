From The Examiner during the week of Sept. 8-13, 1969:

• “NEW SCHOOL SITE BOUGHT ON EAST 39TH” – The new elementary school in the southeast part of the district will be built on a 10-acre site on East 39th Street, half way between Phelps and Lee’s Summit roads. The school is to displace Oldham School on 35th Street and will relieve crowding at both Southern and Glendale. (The school was later named Sycamore Hills Elementary.)

• “COUNTY’S PENNY CIGARETTE TAX IS EFFECTIVE OCT. 13” – A one-cent tax on each pack of cigarettes sold in the county beginning Oct. 13 was authorized today by the Jackson County Court. The $350,000 a year in revenue that the new tax is estimated to yield will be used solely to help defray expenses for operation of children’s institutions and children’s services in the county.

• “23RD STREET JOB BEGINS” – Notice to proceed with work on 23rd Street from Noland Road to U.S. 71 Bypass was given to the contractor yesterday by the Missouri Highway Dept. The 23rd Street improvement is being carried out by the state with the city sharing in the cost of the right-of-way. The completed portion, running from the west city limits to Noland, has become one of the most heavily traveled trafficways in the city, particularly during the rush hours of early morning and late afternoon.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Sept. 8-13, 1919:

• “WOULD SELL US JUICE” – Does the City of Independence wish to continue to manufacture its own electric “juice,” or does it wish to buy it at wholesale rates, from the Kansas City Light & Power Company?

This issue, which has been gradually brewing for several weeks, came to the surface at last night’s meeting of the city council. Representatives of the big Kansas City corporation in an hour’s talk with the council claimed that they could furnish the current much cheaper than the City of Independence can produce it; that they would like to make an arrangement to sell us the current wholesale; the city to continue to furnish it to its customers retail, as at present.

They asked that they be allowed to make a test of the operation of the Independence plant, in order to know just what the “load factor” here is. After an extended discussion, the council voted to allow them that privilege. Mayor Ott, however, who is making extensive changes at the plant of which he is the superintendent in addition to his duties as mayor, said he would not consent to such a test till the plant was in good condition for it.

• “SCHOOLS OPENED TODAY” – The Independence schools opened this morning for the school year. W.L.C. Palmer, the superintendent, said the prospect indicated much greater than ever before. Little work was done in the schools this morning except to classify the pupils and assign lessons. After this had been done and the pupils turned loose there was the usual parade conducted by the upper classmen with the “freshies” in their charge. The “Freshies” were required to roll their trousers as high and their stockings as low as possible and in this condition to march in the parade around the public square and other uptown business streets.