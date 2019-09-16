Hopes to re-open, no timeline

The Moberly Inn and Suites, which has been out of operation for over a year, could see a revival — just not anytime soon.

The owner Arjun Mehta, president of MSM Investment, LLC, has been working the Moberly Code Enforcement on preliminary step to get the building back up to shape. Mehta did not respond to comment regarding the inn at the time of publication.

The inn was shut down in July of 2018 after failing to meet health and building codes, as well as not obtaining a business license from the city or a lodging license from the Randolph County Health Department. Though there is hope that the inn could re-open, there are many things that must be accomplished first.

“The Moberly Inn submitted us detailed drawings and their plans to fix the building,” said Aaron Decker, building inspector and code enforcement officer. “They’re now in the investigative stage of those plans… to figure out what it’ll take to bring it up to code to get their license back.”

The Community Development Department submitted an update to the city council that highlights nine points that Moberly Inn must meet before it can obtain its license, which includes hiring third-party investigators if there are record discrepancies, paying over $25,000 in lodging taxes and completing three 60-day review periods before getting a business license. However, there will undoubtedly be more goals the inn has to meet before it is up and running, Decker said.

“I wouldn’t say that’s the only thing they have to do,” Decker said. “The construction process is going to bring up some items. In the investigative phase they are actually going to come up with some other things they’ll have to do to meet standards.”

Several issues caused the inn to close, said Randolph County Health Inspector Eric Breucsch. The inn had no business license with the city, no lodging license with the health department and it had failed to replace a backflow device before a deadline set by the health department, Breusch said.

“There were a lot of violations,” Breusch said. “From housekeeping to maintenance and carpeting.”

Though Mehta is working with the city to come up to code, there hasn’t been any contact with the health department directly since the inn was shut down, Breusch said. The health department will likely be more involved in the process once the inn comes up to the city’s building code standards, Decker said.

“I haven’t heard anything from the owner in over a year,” Breusch said. “I will get updates from the city from time to time though. I know they recently did air testing in all of the rooms, but the results haven't come back yet.”

Despite the significant amount of work required at the Moberly Inn and Suites, there has been some progress in the past few months, Decker said. However, there is no specific timeline for the inn to be re-opened.

“In the last two months, a lot of things have started falling into place,” Decker said. “They’ve been submitting documentation and getting contractors lined up and working toward the process of reopening, but they still have a very long way to go.”

