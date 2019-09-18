Devils Lake boys dominate, girls win at meet held in Casselton; Benson County sweeps Four Winds-Minnewaukan in volleyball.

Devils Lake got seven runners to finish in the top 20 in the boys race, four girls to finish in the top 25 in the girls competition as both the Firebirds’ girls and boys won the overall team competition at the Central Cass Cross Country meet held Tuesday at the Casselton Golf Course.

The boys won their meet with 28 points, outdistancing second place Thompson by 31 points. Grafton (93) and Hillsboro/Central Valley (116) were third and fourth respectively.

The girls’ victory was closer, as the Firebirds beat second place Grafton by six points. The Firebirds scored 51. Hillsboro/Central Valley was third with 65 points.

Brady Goss finished third in the boys race, crossing the line in 18 minutes, 21.36 seconds. Tyler Goss, who ran an 18:42.98 was fourth and Gabriel Houle (18:56.53) was fifth. Evan Halvorson (19:11.11) finished seventh, William Sprenger (19:38.97) was 12th, Jacob Vaagan (20:18.16) was 17th and Christopher Horton (20:24.52) was 19th for the Firebirds.

Thompson’s Jacob Hendrickson and Pierce Cooper were one and two respectively. Hendrickson finished in 18:13.34 and Cooper finished in 18:17.19.

Senior Jes Mertens led the Firebirds girls contingent, finishing in fifth in 21:45.66. Payton Johnston (23.37.92) was 11th, Kayla Britsch (24:05.28) was 13th and Quintessence Haugland (25:54.86) was 22nd.

Jenna Soine of Hatton-Northwood won the girls race in 20:32.89 and Sargent Central/Lidgerwood had runners Dreah (21:06.55) and Olivia Frolek (21:40.72) to finish second and third.

For full results, click here.

Volleyball

Benson County d. Four Winds-Minnewaukan 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-23).

The Indians (0-5) were led by Latasha Bellile who had three kills and nine digs, Ezura Rainbow had seven kills, Myona Dauphanis had three kills, five assists and eight digs, Natalia Littleghost had five assists, six digs and Kaylece Littlewind had 11 digs.

Desidy Schwanke had 11 kills and two blocks, Brandi Tuenge had five kills and three aces, Mallorie Sabo had five aces, McKenna Tofsrud had six digs and Zoe Lauckner had 18 assists for the Wildcats (1-3).

Lakota (3-1) d. Larimore (2-6), 3-1.

Our Reedemer's (10-1) d. North Star (2-2), 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16).