One of the four men involved in the home robbery that nearly took the life of an Independence police officer in 2017 is headed to prison for 18 years.

Donald Nussbaum, 54, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in July to robbery and armed criminal action. He was given 18 years in prison for each, and those sentences are to run concurrently.

The incident happened on March 29, 2017, on the west side of Independence. Two men terrorized, tied up and robbed a homeowner in a house on Delaware Street south of 35th Street. They beat him, held him at knifepoint and ransacked the house. Nussbaum and another man drove the two men to the scene of the crime.

The men fled when police arrived, and outside the home shots were fired. One ricocheted and struck Officer Tom Wagstaff in the head.

All four defendants in the case have pleaded guilty or been convicted.

Ronar Santiago-Torres, 30, pleaded guilty last week in Jackson County Circuit Court to four charges and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Joseph Wyatt, 30, was convicted on eight charges in a bench trial earlier this year and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

James McChan, the other driver, pleaded guilty earlier this year to 40 charges.

Wagstaff returned home in December 2017 after months of rehabilitation. He took a medical retirement last October.