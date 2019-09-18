Professor Michael Budds spent 37 years teaching in the University of Missouri School of Music, retiring this year. He is a member of the Missouri Music Hall of Fame.

With his $4 million donation to establish the Budds Center for American Music Studies, he said the Budds name will continue at MU long after he dies. A presentation featuring performances of American music selected by Budds was held Wednesday in the Whitmore Recital Hall in the MU Fine Arts Building.

"It's not about me," Budds said when speaking to reporters after the presentation. "It's about the music."

Budds, 72, took a buyout offered by the university this year. He continues to teach one class a semester.

He is known for his "Jazz, Pop and Rock" class which he taught for more than 10,000 students from 1982 to 2012. It allowed him to demonstrate the breadth of his music expertise.

"The Budds Center for American Music Studies will change the future of music education at Mizzou," said Chancellor Alexander Carwright.

"This is a gift that brings national stature to the study of American music at the University of Missouri," said Patricia Okker, dean of the College of Arts and Science. "American music is arguably our largest and best export."

The center will be used for the study and preservation of American music, she said.

Though a new $40 million music building under construction is scheduled to open in January, the Budds Center for American Music Studies will be housed in the Fine Arts Building.

The center will serve as a national model of American music accomplishment, Cartwright said.

"Because of your gift, Mizzou students for generations to come will enjoy American music at the Budds Center for American Music Studies," Cartwright said.

Julia Gaines, director of the MU School of Music introduced the inaugural board of directors of the new center.

"It's remarkable that Dr. Budds would choose to leave a legacy like this," Gaines said.

Talking with reporters, Budds said he's the last surviving member of his family and has no children.

"In many respects, my students have been my children," Budds said. "I've spent my lifetime at the University of Missouri."

Though he has taught many thousands of classes, he is never the focus, he said.

"I'm not the center of attention in a class, the music is," he said.

Among the center's first projects will be Missouri and Columbia's bicentennial in 2021, Budds said. It will feature music and performances highlighting 200 memorable Missouri artists and compositions. Among those honored will be Josephine Baker, the black singer and dancer born in St. Louis who gained fame during the 1920s in France. A video of her risque banana dance would be a part of it, he said.

"The big part comes when I die," Budds said of the donation. He said university officials convinced him to announce it while he is alive.

William Bondeson, curator's teaching professor emeritus, said a key accomplishment of his career was bringing Budds to MU. Budds wrote the program notes for music concerts and held concert previews in the Fine Arts Building before concerts in Jesse Hall, Bondeson said.

"The more you understand a piece of music or work of art, the more you will enjoy it," Bondeson said.

"What you bring to something makes all the difference," Budds said after the presentation.

Though he had heard the music he presented in classes hundreds of times, he said it usually was the first time his students heard a piece.

"Enjoyment has something to do with expectations," Budds said. "If you know what to expect, the dividends can be very, very high."

