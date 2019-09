Sept. 20

The Midwest Antique Fest & Flea Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NEMO Fairgrounds.

Sept. 20

The Re/Max hot air balloon is planning to land at Ray Miller Elementary, weather permitting.

Sept. 20

Kirksville Parks and Recreation and the NEMO Country Dance Club will host a fall dance from 8-11 p.m. at the Kirksville Moose Lodge.

Sept. 20

Truman State University presents an orchestra concert at 8 p.m. in Ophelia Parrish Performance Hall.