Moberly Area Community College-Kirksville and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the MACC campus in Kirksville.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call (660) 665-0345.

Walk-ins are welcome.

The Red Cross says all blood types are needed, especially types O negative, A negative and B negative.