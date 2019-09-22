Total perfection in sports may not exist, but J'Den Cox came as close as possible in the World Wrestling Championships 92kg division in Kazahkstan on Saturday, winning his second world championship in as many years.

Cox, a bronze medalist in the 86kg division in the 2016 Rio Olympics, blazed through the championships without surrendering a single point in all four of his matches, outscoring his opponents 26-0 combined. He faced the formidable Alireza Karimi of Iran in the finals, jumped to a 4-0 lead early and didn't look back. Karimi did not log a single takedown aginst him.

Cox, 24, is a native of Columbia, graduating from Hickman High School and the University of Missouri, where he was a four-time All-American and three-time NCAA Champion. He closes out 2019 undefeated, also winning gold at the Pan-American Championships in April and the Yasar Dogu in July. He is now training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Colorado Springs, CO, at the US Olympic Training Center.