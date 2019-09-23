Kirk Ranson sees the potential in downtown Kirksville. President of Main Street Kirksville (formerly the Kirksville Downtown Improvement Committee), he has an organization with a proven plan for success.

Now, they need support.

“It can’t be just six people pulling this load. It won’t work,” Ranson said. “We need more people to come to the table and bring new ideas and finances to help our community.”

Main Street Kirksville recently celebrated the most tangible sign of its progress - the lighting of the Adair County Courthouse. The organization hopes to install similar lights around the downtown square businesses, too, but their aspirations aren’t limited to illumination.

“I lived in Springfield, Missouri for almost 20 years. Their downtown was very transient, dead, dirty. Now there is not any properties to be bought. They’re thriving,” Ranson said. “It’s bigger, but we can look at that. Their city is almost 10-times the size of Kirksville, but we can still have those same kinds of results. It just takes initiative, planning and partnership to get those ideas from conception to fruition.

“If we make our downtown look better, it’s good for everybody. It’s a great investment.”

Ranson also knows Main Street Kirksville is starting from a position of strength, with the downtown district already home to some successful and popular businesses. But he and others believe the downtown has more to offer if a force can get behind it and move things forward.

That’s why KDIC chose to become Main Street Kirksville, joining the Missouri Main Street Connection. The organization had to raise $9,000 for membership, a hefty price but, they say, worth it given what the Connection has accomplished.

Ranson points to cities like Chillicothe, Cape Girardeau and Hannibal, all of which became Main Street cities several years ago. Now, some have a decade or more in the program and the results are stunning.

“Main Street brought examples of community investment 10 years earlier in other communities and their return,” Ranson said. “Some were 600% Others were 70%. Would you like to have 70% return on your investment? Yes, you would.

“It’s a proven process to improve our downtown. You can go start a hamburger restaurant, but if you want to follow (McDonald’s founder) Ray Kroc you go to the McDonald’s School. Following an already established pattern gives you more potential for success.”

The lighting project began as an idea to do the entire downtown square. That was a bit too much to start with, so Main Street Kirksville met with the Adair County Commission and got approval to place lights on the courthouse.

“I’m from Missouri, and so are a lot of other people,” Ranson said. “‘Show-Me.’ If we can show you this is what we did, then can we have permission to do it around the perimeter of downtown.”

The lights make things more inviting, and are pointed downward so as to not create light pollution. The project came to fruition through donations and contributions, notably corporate donors Ameren Missouri and the Kirksville Tourism Partnership.

Travis Gray, of GT Contracting in Kirksville, and Ranson installed the lights.

Main Street Kirksville is already in the planning stages for its holiday events, decorating downtown and bringing Santa Claus to visit with children each weekend.

At a recent “Welcome Back” event for students, Ranson said he got three pages of volunteers who signed up to help.

They had more volunteers, too, for a cleanup event in advance of the Red Barn Arts & Crafts Festival, getting help from Kirksville High School students and Truman service organizations.

It’s going to take more than student volunteers for the organization to reach its goals. Main Street Kirksville hopes it can continue to build itself by proving its worth. Ranson said they recently had a presentation with demographic information they plan to take to downtown businesses.

“How can we help you expand your business and be more successful, be more productive and more inviting,” Ranson said of the message to business owners.

The group is anxious to get help from anyone interested. Main Street Kirksville meets monthly, typically on the first Tuesday at the Economic Development Alliance Building on S. Franklin Street.

They need more members, partners and financial support to sustain long-term success.

“We have potential here,” he said. “We’re poised.

“If you love Kirksville and want to see it thrive, and you would like to see changes downtown, bring your ideas to the table. We welcome them.”