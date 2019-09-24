A survey to prepare for construction of a new Interstate 70 bridge near Rocheport will potentially delay traffic as crews work along the shoulder of the highway from Route BB to Highway 179, the Missouri Department of Transportation stated in a news release.

Work will begin Tuesday to survey the shoulders along I-70, with work at time closing shoulders in both directions and one lane of the bridge, MoDOT stated in the release.

Crews are expected to finish the shoulder work by Oct. 4. One westbound lane of the bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9, the release stated.

All work is weather permitting and could be delayed, the release stated.