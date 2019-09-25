Haley Powers and Bill Ehelebe are Sax on the Beach.

Two lifetimes lived for the love of music. Two musicians performing for the Lake’s great fans.

They are Sax on the Beach, a duo easily recognized by one saxophone and one pink guitar. Bill Ehelebe plays the sax and keyboard. Now and then, he adds his voice to the mix. Haley Powers’ contributions are her voice and her pink guitar.

Fans also know Sax on the Beach for its repertoire. Bill’s favorite tunes are from the 60s and 70s while Haley loves the 80s and 90s. They’ve taught each other to sing from all of those 40 years, but they are also the kind of performers who care about their fans’ favorites. They add to their playlists when they prepare for weddings, learning new music from the 40s or this week’s top 10 — just what the bride, groom and their guests request.

As the duo’s name implies, some of Sax on the Beach’s standards are coastal tunes, including “Under the Boardwalk” recorded by The Drifters in 1964. Another from 2017 has a similar effect — “Havana” recorded by Camila Cabello. One more from 2017, “Feel It Still,” brought people to their feet to rock the beat one night this summer at Papa Chubby’s.

Part of the Bill’s musical power is clarity. Each note made with metal, reed, and breath is well-defined — as precise as Haley’s vocal notes, full of volume, range, and expression. The duo’s love for music, performance, and collaboration are front and center. Bill and Haley, quite simply, do what they do very well.



Teaching history and singing songs

Haley joined the family business. Her father, Bobby Preston, played lead guitar across the U.S. his entire life. Her mother, Becky Powers, and sister, Anda, played and performed at the Lake when Haley was just four and five. The mother-daughter duo, first known as Crossfire, invited little Haley on stage to sing and feel the love audiences deliver with applause. Haley liked that love, and it set her on a path to sing for her supper. Her mother has passed, but her sister, now from Rolla, still performs with Cricket Alley while Haley is one-half of Sax on the Beach.

Haley also had a dream to become a history teacher, a dream delayed longer than the one to perform. She married a man named Adam and became a parent to daughter Ava. Now, in 2019, she will join the Waynesville School District to make both dreams her reality. She vows never to leave music behind, however.

Haley sees a direct link between teaching history and singing songs. Both tell stories. Both bring to life what we humans have been and hope to be. She plans to carry that love of story to waterfronts and classrooms; they’ll just be in different formats. One will be set to music, and the other will be drawn from books and discussion.

Music is Haley’s passion and brings her great joy. She and partner Bill both love what they do. They often say they get paid to move equipment, but they sing for pure joy.

“If music can make us feel happy, then we can use it to make others happy,” Haley says.

Her original pink guitar was an old, clunky one, passed down from her father. It didn’t have the greatest sound quality, but it served the purpose as she began performing. When she used a different guitar — one more traditional in color — fans asked where the singer was. Haley, who was standing right on stage, realized her guitar was more memorable than her face so she has stuck with pink guitars ever since. She’s now on her third one, this one sparkly and good for good sound.

A pink guitar and saxophone are the images on the cover of Sax on the Beach’s second album. The first was titled Sax on the Beach. The new one is Even Beachier and has 15 cover songs from the 1960s to the present day. It sells for $15 — just $1 per song. Produced by Bryan Herzog in a Camdenton studio inside Potter’s House, Bill and Haley are proud of the product and give credit to Herzog’s professionalism for the quality of the sound delivered on vinyl or plastic.



Playing to connect with the audience

Bill hails from St. Louis where he began playing music in grade school and later in bands, including one featuring Missouri native, Michael McDonald, well-known from his time spent in vocals and on keyboard with The Doobies and Steely Dan. After Vietnam-era service, Bill and his wife Sue became regular weekend tourists at Lake of the Ozarks for many years. They loved the life here so much that they took a chance, pulled up their big city roots, and moved here full-time. They both found work and found the schools good ground for the family that came along.

Now that their children are adults, Sue has retired from a career as an RN with Lake Regional, and Bill completed a career with UPS so he walked back on stage for a well-deserved “encore.” He returned to his first love: music.

About 13 years ago, he met and began playing in a four-person band with Haley. They became a duo about 11 years ago because, as Bill put it, they share the same goal. They play because they love to play, and they love to connect with audiences through their music. Haley also notes that Bill is a “SUPER talented sax player.”

Sax on the Beach is a seasonal act. Bill goes to Florida to spend time with his son and grandchildren through the Missouri winter. He keeps his talent sharp by playing at Open Mic nights or as a fill-in sax player with local bands.

However, Sax on the Beach is well-known and in demand year-round for weddings, catered events, and family reunions so Haley performs as Strings on the Beach with guitarist Lee Shalinsky if Bill is in Florida.

Bill re-teams with Haley when he returns to the Lake. It’s a great gig for both of them because a sax is unique in most bands of two and because their repertoire is huge, thanks in part to Haley’s gift for remembering lyrics after hearing a song just twice. More important, they simply love to make music for the Lake’s great fans. They want them to sing along, bob their heads, tap their fingers in time to the tunes, and get to their feet to move with the beat.



Find out where they are playing by going to Sax on the Beach - Haley and Bill on Facebook. They can often be found at Shawnee Bluff Winery and Papa Chubby’s.



