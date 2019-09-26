A second suspect is wanted for the killing of E’quan Spain, who was shot early Sept. 14 as he and his companions were firing at the unknown occupants of a white Jaguar at the intersection of Park Avenue and Fifth Street, according to documents filed in the case.

Aaron Harris, 27, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Spain. He is to be held without bond when arrested as a flight risk and a danger to the community, according to records in Boone County Circuit Court.

Harris was driving the black Dodge Caliber that arrived at University of Missouri Hospital with Spain, who was wounded, and Michael Anderson III. Neither Harris nor Anderson was hurt.

Spain was the second person to die of gun violence this month, which has seen four additional killings in Columbia involving firearms. In total, at least 13 people have died in gun violence in Boone County since Jan. 1, including an elderly couple who died in a murder-suicide.

Anderson is in custody at the Boone County Jail, held without bond on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

An investigation of the Dodge showed all the damage from gunfire came from a weapon fired inside the vehicle and the wounds on Spain showed he was in the front seat when he was shot, Columbia Police Department detective Steve Wilmoth wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed in Harris’ case.

Witnesses who saw the gunfire at Fifth Street and Park Avenue reported that the shots were fired from the back seat of the car by a man who matched the description of Anderson.

Blood splatter and other evidence taken from inside the vehicle showed that prior to the shooting, Spain was in the front passenger seat and Anderson was behind him in the backseat. The powder burns on Spain’s skin also show he was shot at very close range, Wilmoth wrote.

