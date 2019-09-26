COLUMBIA – Aaron Mott, of Clark, wants to use his interest in agriculture to help the next generation of farmers. Mott sought to broaden his knowledge of the agriculture industry as one of eight summer 2019 interns accepted into the University of Missouri Integrated STEM internship program.

The program began with a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to prepare college students for careers or graduate studies in fields related to agriculture and rural communities, food production and nutrition and health. MU Extension’s agriculture and environment program provided additional funds.

The nine-week program offered hands-on experiences in MU campus research settings with mentors as well as time with county-based MU Extension faculty across the state.

“By pairing students with extension field faculty as well as working with their campus mentor, the interns experience not only how research is conducted but also how research is translated into extension educational programs that engage Missouri citizens,” said Rebecca Mott, assistant MU extension professor of human environmental sciences.

The paid internship concluded with interns presenting their research activities at MU’s Summer Undergraduate Research Forum.

Mot, an MU undergraduate majoring in agriculture with an emphasis in ag business management, agriculture leadership and animal science, worked with MU agricultural economist Scott Brown, researching strategies that the average Missouri beef producer can use to increase profitability.

As the owner and operator of Seven Hills Livestock, a sheep and cattle operation that he started as a 4-H and FFA member, Mott already has firsthand experience with the challenges farmers face. As part of the internship, Mott shadowed MU Extension field faculty and county engagement specialists in their work with farmers across the state. Mott intends to become a lawyer specializing in contracts and succession planning for farmers.

“The biggest takeaway from this internship is the importance of relationships. It is easy to see that so much of what extension does could not happen without the connections and trust that they have built with the people in their area,” Aaron Mott said.

Mott is a past state FFA vice president, a Litton Leadership Scholar, an intern for the Camp CaPow college-readiness program, a sheep project leader for Missouri’s Best 4-H Club and the recruitment chair for the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

