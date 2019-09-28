A day in the life of a retiree at the Lake.

Have you retired and just can’t figure out what to do with all of your free time? I can understand if you want to sit in a lounge chair and sip your favorite beverage, but eventually you’ll get bored. After awhile you might be wondering “where is everybody and what are they doing?” There are many ways retirees enjoy spending time at Lake of the Ozarks. If you are on a budget, some of the things we list are free. Others are available for a minimal fee — a small price to pay to meet a few new friends and become active in the community.

Join a Club

Did you know there are so many clubs or associations to join that are full of retirees? The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club was founded by two retired educators and is now one of the largest charitable groups at the Lake. Working through Lake area school districts, social agencies and civic groups, the club helps to provide a variety of needs for children that would typically go unfunded. They provide assistance for things like purchasing an instrument so a student can join the school band, pay for gas for them to go back and forth to work, or even send them on a shopping spree for new clothing. Membership is only $5 a year and the club has social gatherings from the end of April to October.

The Newcomers/Longtimers Club is made up of a group of women, who meet regularly each month for activities such as cards and games, luncheons, book clubs and happy hour. Their 2019/2020 season Kick-Off Party will be held September 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Osage Beach. Plan to attend and find out all that this group has to offer.

A Google search will result in a Lions Club or Elks Club close to you. There are also two American Legion Posts in the area — one in Lake Ozark and another in Sunrise Beach. Gary Mook, 77 years young, is a lifetime member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and actively involved in the American Legion Post 624. The American Legion is a veterans organization with fundraisers held to benefit veteran’s programs. When Mook settled down at the Lake, he spotted a fireman (about his age) and said, “I want to do that,” so he became a volunteer fireman and first responder for the Gravois Mills Fire Protection District for 12 years, becoming a Lieutenant before he hung up his hat.

Mook retired after 30 years of military service. His family has had a presence at the Lake since the 50’s. He met his companion through an on-line connection and they both enjoy golf with the Legion’s league. Although they live lakeside, there is hardly time to enjoy boating as they both stay busy with their many “fun” volunteer projects with the organization.

The VFW also has a Lady’s Auxiliary, the largest organization in the world dedicated to providing services for women. There are many social opportunities through the Legion. They offer inexpensive, all volunteer, home-cooked means on Wednesday and Friday evenings. If you like to ride bikes (the big ones) the American Legion Riders have chapters all over the United States. There are about 20 chapters in Missouri alone. The Sunrise Beach VFW offers Tai Chi for seniors on Mondays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Instructor Elizabeth Barrett has a background in martial arts and exercise, catering to the 60+ age group. There are three Elks Lodges in the area, all community service driven. They provide scholarships to local youth and operate a Christmas basket program that helps about 120 local families.

Elks member Frank Scarpino is retired from a 37-year career with General Motors as an International Locomotive Sales Manager. Frank and his wife Jacki lived in Hinsdale, Ill. and enjoyed coming to the Lake for 32 years prior to his retirement in 1999. He had an early retirement and just wasn’t ready to sit still. Through their years visiting the Lake, staying at Lone Oak Point Resort, they became close friends with the owners and enjoyed the area. Within a year of settling down they were told about the Elks Lodge 2705 in Sunrise Beach and became members. Frank and Jacki were educated on the function of the Elks realizing it wasn’t just about comradeship and good food — it was also about giving back.

It became a busy life for the couple. When Jacki was working as an Medical Technologist at Lake Regional Hospital she became a member of the Lady Elks, and Frank became an officer at the Lodge. It wasn’t too long before they both became involved in the Elks’ Drug Awareness Program and Frank became State Chair. They both keep busy by volunteering for the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, and through activities in their church. Frank is also a member of the Knights of Columbus, who recently contributed $50,000 to their church’s “Mother of the Shrine” project.

The Scarpino’s enjoy what they do and wonder how they fit it all in. “It’s what keeps us young and ready to go,” Frank said. Because of Frank’s previous career and flying all his life, they now take time to drive through the country to appreciate the beauty, but always enjoy coming back home to the Lake.



Become a Volunteer

Located in Lake Ozark, the Hope House is a worthy cause with “boots on the ground” workers keeping the not-for-profit running. They started by handing out flip flops to people with no shoes but today the non-profit runs a food pantry, thrift store and provides emergency assistance to those in need. Lake Regional Health System offers many opportunities to volunteer through the Lake Regional Health System Auxiliary. Hundreds of volunteers pitch in to help support the hospital’s efforts to provide exceptional care for their patients. Volunteers do a number of things from staffing the gift shop, helping patients check in, or organize the annual Hospital Ball . If you want to put all of your years of business knowledge to good use, Lake of the Ozarks SCORE is a great place to volunteer. They match mentors with small business owners to help them grow their business. SCORE counselors are knowledgeable in a variety of industries and have the business expertise that will help others start or run a successful business. Animal lovers out there will have no problem finding the right place to spend a few hours each week. There are several shelters located all over the Lake area. Local shelters always need help sorting donations for their thrift stores, walking adoptable pets, organizing events and performing other tasks to find these animals forever homes. There are plenty of organizations that need a helping hand in the Lake area. Find something you are passionate about and volunteer!

Get Outdoors

Ever thought about becoming a Missouri Master Naturalist? If you love the outdoors it would be a great way to learn about the area. Offered by the University of Missouri MU Extension, Master Naturalists regularly meet to hear from speakers and to discuss kayaking, fishing, gardening, and anything to do Mother Nature. If you enjoy gardening, the Master Gardener program will teach you everything you need to know to plant in Missouri. Trish Barrett has been a part of the Missouri Extension Program for almost five years. Before moving to the Lake in 2012 to retire, she was an active Master Gardner in Washington, D.C. and decided to look into the local program to see how she could become involved. “We need to continue to learn after retirement. No matter how old you are.” Barrett said. “A gentlemen called the Extension office at 82 wanting to know if he was too old…No… There is something for all ages from the day you retire.” Lake resident Carolyn Soloman became a Master Naturalist several years ago. Once the class has been completed, participants are required to give back 40 hours each year and continue education in the field of conservation. Through her relationships with the county, Soloman became a part of the Morgan County Extension Board of Directors and is involved in the Master Naturalist Kayak program. The group meets the second Saturday of the month during the summer at 8:30 a.m. at Ha Ha Tonka to provide instruction and encourage others to kayak. She also assists in the Missouri Stream Team, in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Conservation. The group tests for healthy water quality in local streams.

Soloman also is the Lake Regional Hospital Volunteer Coordinator. Currently, and at the age of 72, she maintains a job as the manager of the Westlake Aquatic Center.

“We are never too old to learn,” she says. “Be open and get to know other people.”

Church Fellowship

There are many houses of worship in the Lake area so it is easy to find one closest to your home. Most churches have fellowship dinners, lady’s and men’s groups, Bible study, fundraisers, field trips, and a variety of opportunities to meet and mingle.

Find a Hobby

Whatever it is you like to do, you will find others with similar interests. Like to dance? The Lake of the Ozarks Swing Dance Club meets once a month offering dance lessons as well as themed dance events for a toe-tapping good time. What about woodworking? There is the Lake Area Woodworkers Guild that meets several times a week. Enjoy playing cards? The Lake Area Duplicate Bridge Club meets three times a week to play. If you are a theater buff or like to paint, the Lake Arts Council can hook you up with organizations to join and events being held in the community.

No matter your interests, I assure you there are others who enjoy many of the same things. Just take a look around, ask around, and you just might be surprised with what you’ll find.



The Sound of Music

If you used to play an instrument or sing in a choir, the Lake of the Ozarks Community Orchestra and the Lake Area Chorale are always looking for new members. They are active year-round. If you’d rather be an observer, the Lake Jazz Band brings in talented musicians to perform at their monthly socials. There’s also the Lake of the Ozarks Blues Society hosting monthly jam sessions and meetings. The Lake of the Ozarks Jazz Society is another amazing group to meet new people and listen to great music.

All of these groups have more information found through the Lake Arts Council.

Meet other Retirees

Senior centers are more than just a place to sit in a rocking chair. They area a social center with a hub of activities. Most of the senior centers in the area have a weekly lunch program at a reasonable cost, offered to the general public. The Central Missouri Area on Aging (Aging Best) has 30 senior centers within the organization that offer a variety of programs including craft projects, oil paining and woodcarving taught by qualified teachers who provide all the supplies. Many of the projects completed are sold or raffled for donations to support a charitable program.



