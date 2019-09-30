Coffee with a Cop

Coffee with a Cop will be held at Starbucks in Osage Beach Oct. 2 from 4-5 p.m. Meet with officers from the Osage Beach Police Dept. in an informal setting.

Fishing Derby

The Osage Beach Fishing Derby will be held at the Osage Beach City Park Oct. 5 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The free event includes a hot dog lunch and is open to all children ages 15 and under and their families.

Smoke Detector Giveaway

A smoke detector giveaway will be held Oct. 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Camden County Courthouse. Kids will have fun and learn about fire safety.