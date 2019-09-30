Nearly 200 Adair County students receive a Buddy Pack before every weekend during the school year. It contains several food items, shelf-stable milk, peanut butter, canned meals and more.



The effort undertaken by The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri has a simple goal.



“No kid in this country should ever have to struggle with food,” said Teresa Ross, regional coordinator for The Food Bank.



The community can help fund those efforts on Saturday, when The Food Bank hosts the Mascots Marching for Meals at 9 a.m. at the Adair County Family YMCA.



The early registration deadline is Oct. 2 and will cost $20 to enter. After that, including on the day of the event, the cost is $25. Participants will take a 1.8-mile walk, enjoy a snack and have a chance to get photos with the area’s mascots. Participants also receive a t-shirt.



Proceeds benefit the Buddy Pack program, which provides critical weekend food to students at the Kirksville R-III School District and the Brashear and Novinger school districts.



“Food insecurity is a real issue around here,” Ross said. “You might not see it right in front of your face, but I guarantee you in those classrooms those teachers are seeing it.”



The program currently has 197 students enrolled, and Buddy Packs cost $180 per student for a year. That makes monetary donations like those received through the Mascots Marching for Meals so important. Thanks to its partnership with Feeding America, The Food Bank has tremendous buying power and access to manufacturers. The Food Bank can turn a $10 donation into $210 in groceries.



“You couldn’t go to the store and do that,” Ross said. “That’s why we always encourage people to give monetarily. I know people like to give things like peanut butter, but we can buy a lot of peanut butter with $10.”



Community generosity has helped sustain the program and allowed it to grow to include all Adair County schools. But it’s not as though the need has been met at 197 kids. Schools only have so much space available to store the Buddy Packs, and that limits the numbers The Food Bank can service.



“If we had more space, we could probably help a lot more kids,” Ross said. “We only do what the school tells us that we can do, that we can provide.”



Another challenge facing the program in the future is from districts shifting to four-day school weeks. Ross said The Food Bank is still adjusting to schedule changes like that in Adair County and determining how to alter the packs.



But an extra day will mean a need for more food, and that will increase costs.



To register for the walk, visit sharefoodbringhope.org/mascotmarch.