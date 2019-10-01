If Jackson County Circuit Judge Jack R. Grate had his way, he’d stay on the bench a little longer.

As it stands, Grate is nearing his 70th birthday – the mandatory retirement age for judges in Missouri. He steps down from the bench today, six days before he reaches that milestone.

“I’m retiring kicking and screaming,” he said. “It’s mandatory, it’s constitutional. If you don’t retire you lose your pension. I don’t have any choice – I’m over a barrel. But if I had the choice, I’d stay, but I’ve still got my marbles.”

For 15 years, Grate has presided over cases in Division 17 at the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse in Independence. Gov. Bob Holden appointed him in 2004.

Presiding Judge David M. Byrn said in a statement that Grate has served with distinction.

“He is adept at quickly and accurately identifying the true issues in disputes, which has allowed him to ask direct and probing questions of the attorneys and litigants who appeared before him,” Byrn said. “The result was often a more expeditious and efficient resolution of those disputes.”

Byrn added that Grate’s insight and opinions also assisted the court in its own decision-making.

“He will be greatly missed,” Byrn said.

Prior to becoming a judge, Grate served in private practice for 28 years.

After earning his law degree in 1976 from the University of Missouri School of Law, he joined Legal Aid of Western Missouri in its Independence office, where he later served as the office’s managing attorney.

He became a partner with the law firm of White, Allinder, Grate & Graham, where he worked from 1980 to 1995. He left that firm to work as a solo practitioner from 1995 to 2004.

Because his background was primarily in civil law, his steepest learning curve when he became a judge involved handling criminal cases, Grate said. He noted, however, that no judge joins the bench knowing everything.

“What I always tell these law clerks is the greatest thing about this career that we have chosen, whether you’re a judge or a lawyer, is every day you learn 10 or 100 things, and it never stops,” he said. “I’m … almost 70 years old, and every day I come in here and learn 10 things. If you’re an inherently curious sumbitch, that’s lovely.”

Looking back on his judicial career, he said he has enjoyed the opportunity to mentor his law clerks, and also the camaraderie with other judges.

He said he’s also enjoyed “the legal gymnastics” of his work and presiding over cases with interesting legal issues.

He recalled the 2008 trial of Chad Stockbauer, a man who sued the manufacturer of a 3-foot-deep, above-ground pool after he became paralyzed from diving head-first into a neighbor’s pool while intoxicated.

The jury awarded the man $14 million but found him 96 percent at fault for his injuries, reducing his award to $560,000.

“It was a terribly interesting case with good lawyers, where you’ve got public policy overlapping with common sense,” he said.

He also noted the 2016 trial of Jeffrey Sauerbry, whom prosecutors accused of murdering Summer Shipp. Shipp disappeared in 2004 while working as a door-to-door market researcher. She was last seen at Sauerbry’s home.

The jury acquitted Sauerbry. Grate said the case was one “where my faith in the jury system was buttressed” by how seriously the jurors took their duty.

Grate said he has applied to take on senior judge status so that he may continue to to preside over cases on an appointment basis. He also hopes to possibly take on some mediation work and volunteer.

“I’ve had a great 43 years as a lawyer and as a judge,” he said. “My time on the bench has been just terrific. It has been in some respects the highlight of my career.”