Several Kirksville High School students were recently named to the All-District Choir. First row, from left: Terri Martin, MaKenna Carnes, Garrett Nichting. Second row: Ben Vazzana, Karigan Skiba, Elizabeth Moots, Ellie Bindner, Brooke Adams, Lilly Orskog, Taegan Sharp, Laura Hudson, Corinne Vorkink, Elyse Johnson, Logan Davis. Third row: Juni Alberts, Brennain Degenhardt, Owen Orskog, Kendrick Hartman, Eli Flaim, Tyler Self, Turner Petersen, Bailey Brake, Maddie Sayre and Anna Eitel. Not pictured: Becca Kubin, Gracie Riemenschneider.