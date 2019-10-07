Kirksville customers will have a new coffee and food option in November, as Scooter’s Coffee plans to open on Baltimore Street.



The company, based in Omaha, Neb., already has about 230 locations in the central U.S. and is expanding in Missouri and Iowa.



Scooter’s will have a variety of beverages, including coffees and lattes, iced coffee beverages, smoothies and teas. The menu also includes muffins, pumpkin bread, cookies and other baked goods, as well as breakfast sandwiches and burritos.



Tim Arpin, vice president of franchise recruitment for Scooter’s Coffee, said what separates the business from other coffee shops is their speed in the drive thru. As he put it, “you scoot in and you scoot out,” hence the name.



“What almost no coffee shop does well is drive thru,” Arpin said. “Our target time is 40 seconds of window wait time.”



Arpin said the company strives for a “frictionless experience” for customers.



“If you can deliver a high-value product with great customer service, you win the day,” he said.



The Kirksville Scooter’s Coffee is still looking for a franchisee to purchase the location and become the owner/operator. Until then, the store will be managed by Scooter’s corporate office.



For information on becoming a franchise owner, email tim.arpin@scooterscoffee.com.