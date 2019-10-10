Two causes of death undetermined

Four inmates died over the weekend at Moberly Correctional Center, with one elderly inmate succumbing to a long-term illness and another attributed to a heart attack, but two remain unexplained and are the subject of autopsies.

The first of three deaths on Friday occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Alphonso Calmes, 56, was serving a 20-year sentence for a 2009 conviction for first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in St. Louis County. The cause of death was not known at the time of publication, and an autopsy was performed by the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday.

About 12 hours later, Walter Helgoth, 81, died of a terminal illness, said Karen Pojmann, communication director at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Helgoth was serving a 45-year sentence for promoting child pornography, use of a child in a sexual performance and first-degree deviate sexual assault in Jefferson County. He was incarcerated near the end of 1991.

At around 9:50 p.m. that same day, Roland Tyler, 50, died. He was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault involving serious physical injury, kidnapping and armed criminal action in Jackson County. Tyler was 15 years into his sentence.

The cause of his death was also unknown at the time of publication, but an autopsy was performed Monday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Sheila Tyler, Tyler’s mother, said the department had not told her the cause of her son’s death.

“They wouldn’t tell me anything,” she said. “They said they didn’t know. When they did the autopsy, they didn’t send me back the report.”

The final reported death of the weekend occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Clayton King, 33, was serving the 13th year of a 14-year sentence for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in Jackson County. King was received into the Missouri prison system in 2006.

The cause of King’s death was unknown at the time of publication. An autopsy was performed Monday.

The medical examiner’s confirmed that autopsy and toxicology reports were conducted for the three inmates and will be submitted to Randolph County Coroner Don Barrett. The examiner’s office and Barrett did not comment on the inmates’ causes of death, because an investigation is still being conducted.

“Two of the offenders who passed away last week died of natural causes,” Pojmann wrote in an email. “Both had chronic medical conditions; one was in his 80s and terminally ill. We don’t know the cause or causes of death for the other two offenders, and we don’t have reason to believe they were related. Autopsies were conducted, and we’re awaiting the results.”

The autopsy revealed that one death was caused by a heart attack, Pojmann wrote, but the name of that inmate was not released at the time of publication.

It will likely take several weeks for the full autopsy reports to be released for those three inmates, said Connie Morgan with the Moberly Correctional Center.

“We don’t get a written autopsy report for several weeks following a death like that,” Morgan said. “Some [deaths] were expected and some were unexpected. Anytime it’s unexpected, we’re going to do an autopsy to cover ourselves.”

