On Oct. 10, the Chillicothe Police Department received 100 calls for service.

Press release for Oct. 10, 2019

2:51 a.m., Officers responded to a commercial business alarm in the 800 block of S. Washington Street. Unknown cause of activation. Building secure.

6:25 a.m., Officers out in the 400 block of J.F. Kennedy Avenue on an investigation.

8:02 a.m., Officers out in the 500 block of Jackson Street checking car door that was open. Officer closed the door and will check with owner later.

8:49 a.m., Officer out in the 700 block of St. Louis on an investigation.

9:03 a.m., Officer out in the 500 block of Washington Street reference to returning property.

10:27 a.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street on an investigation.

12:10 p.m., Officer checked on a stalled vehicle in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. Vehicle was moved from the roadway.

12:21 p.m., Officer out checking on vehicle from entry on Jackson Street. No report.

1:55 p.m., Officer out at North Missouri Mental Health for a meeting.

2:07 p.m., Officers out at courthouse for court duties.

3:45 p.m., Parking complaint in the area of Jackson and Elm Streets. Vehicle was moved.

4:01 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

5:08 p.m., Officer out at business in the 600 block of W. Business 36 to check well-being of a truck driver.

6:05 p.m., Officer out in the 100 block of E. Jackson Street on a civil issue. No report.

6:17 p.m., Officers out in the 200 block of Graves Street on a report of suspicious activity. Officers did not locate anything.

7:41 p.m., Officer assisted Livingston County deputies in attempting to execute an arrest warrant subject of the warrant was not located.

7:57 p.m., Parking complaint in the 400 block of Walnut Street. Subject was moving vehicle as Officer arrived on the scene.

9:03 p.m., Officers responded to U.S. Highway 36 and U.S. Highway 65 for a two-vehicle non-injury crash. Investigation showed a driver failed to register a motor vehicle and was cited for that offense, careless driving and no insurance. One vehicle was towed from the scene.

On Oct. 10, the Chillicothe Police Department received 100 calls for service.