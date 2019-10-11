PRESS RELEASE UPDATE

10/11/2019

As of today the City Of Neosho reward has increased to $15,000.

We have received numerous calls of support from all over the country, however the number of

actual leads have been low. Detectives continue to work leads as they are called in, however

nothing has been substantiated.

The reward money has been donated by Neosho Citizens and citizens from all over the country.

This reward is in addition to the $15,000 that is being offered by the National Humane society.

The Neosho Police Department would like to thank everyone for their support, and we will

continue to diligently work investigative leads as we receive them.

Lt. Jason Baird