Program addressing Israel and Christianity

Dwight and Anita Widaman present “Israel-See Beyond” at 10:30-noon, Oct. 12, Calvary Baptist Church, 1915 N. Liberty, Independence, 816-252-6822.

The Widamens publish a nationwide news source, “Metro Voice Christian News,” and have travelled extensively throughout the Middle East. Their presentation will address the connections between Israel and the Christian faith.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. for this free event. Because there is limited seating, reservations for the program should be made by calling the church at the above number.

Pancake breakfast held by Scout troop

Boy Scout Troop 347 is holding a pancake breakfast on Saturday at Good Shepherd Community of Christ, 4341 Blue Ridge Blvd. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 per person or $20 per family. The proceeds support the Scouts throughout their year-long camping season.

Ascension Lutheran sets program for seniors

Ascension Lutheran Church, 4900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City will host a presentation for seniors and their caretakers 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12. The topic will be “Safe at home: Advice on making the home safer,” and a physical therapist will share advice on how to improve balance and mobility.

Lunch will be provided. For more information call 816-914-3352.

Oakland UMC plans Lord’s Acre Sale

Oakland United Methodist Church, 30701 E. Truman Road in rural eastern Jackson County will host its annual Lord's Acre Sale on Oct. 12.

Items to be sold at auction include a hand-stitched quilt donated by the Oakland Ladies Aid Society and a selection of hand crafts, woodwork, cake, pie, bread, fruit and vegetables, jam and jelly and open-fire apple butter.

A lunch of chili dog or sloppy joe sandwich, baked beans, potato salad and homemade pie will be served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., when the auction begins.

KC Metro Men’s Chorus to perform in Oak Grove

The Kansas City Metro Men's Chorus will have a benefit concert 3-4 p.m. Oct. 13, at Oak Grove's First Baptist Church, 400 S.E. 14th St.

Proceeds will benefit the Community Service League's Oak Grove location. Free-will offerings will be accepted. Attendees can RSVP on the choral group's Facebook page.

Gospel duo to play in Independence

The gospel music duo couple Jim and Melissa Brady will present a concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 20, at First Christian Church, 125 S. Pleasant St., Independence. Tickets are $15, and proceeds benefit the church mission and Drumm Farm Youth Drop-In Program. For tickets, call the church office at 816-252-6100.