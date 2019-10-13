For the first time this season, Missouri football is nationally ranked.

The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll saw the Tigers (5-1) placed at No. 22, garnering 233 votes, nearly 200 more than Tulane, the highest-ranked team not in the poll.

Missouri's previous-highest rank was 26th in the first poll of the season, taken before the game at Wyoming.

The Tigers entered the matchup with Ole Miss ranked 27th. Their five straight wins makes them the sixth Southeastern Conference team ranked.

Alabama and LSU were the first and second ranked teams in the poll respectively. Florida is No. 9, Georgia fell to No. 10 after losing to South Carolina and Auburn moved up one spot to No. 11 during an idle week.

The last time Missouri was ranked was last season's final poll, where Missouri was No. 23.

Only one team ranked ahead of Missouri, No. 15 Texas, has lost more than one game.

The Tigers have opened as a 20.5-point favorite for Saturday's game against Vanderbilt, according to BetOnline.