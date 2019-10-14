There are 13 new markers for Columbia’s African-American Heritage Trail that will be unveiled this month, Sharp End Heritage Committee Chairman Jim Whitt stated in a news release.

The ceremonies will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday and the same time Oct. 23 in the courtyard at the Blind Boone Home, 10 N. Fourth St. About half of the new markers will be unveiled at each event.

“These markers share important stories of people and institutions in the black community from Columbia’s earliest years to the late 1960s. Many of these stories are largely unknown in the greater community today but are a significant part of Boone County’s history over the last 200 years,” Whitt said in the release.

The markers to be unveiled include histories of black churches founded during and soon after the conclusion of the Civil War, the first school for blacks in Columbia and its significance, several black business people, legendary horticulturalist Henry Kirklin.

A total of 20 markers will be installed on the trail.