The Crowder Roughriders took care of business both offensively and defensively to come out with a 3-0 victory Monday against Neosho County (Kansas) at Roughrider Soccer Field.

Offensively, three different Crowder players scored goals and three different players tallied assists, meaning six players overall contributed to the scoreboard.

Santiago Sanchez, off an assist from Sebastian Smeed, put Crowder on the board in the 25th minute and Alejandro Balderas’ goal 15 minutes later made it 2-0 at halftime. Danny Maldonado assisted on the Balderas goal.

Maxime Foustel, assisted by Daniel Doherty, closed out the scoring in the 65th minute.

Santiago Garcia finished with nine saves for the ‘Riders and notched his fourth shutout, a number good enough for 17th in NJCAA Division I according to the NJCAA site.

Crowder improved to 11-4 overall entering a Saturday match against Region 16 rival St. Louis. The ‘Riders make the nearly 5-hour trek to face the Archers; Crowder and St. Louis have developed an intense rivalry in recent seasons and the ‘Riders look to come out on top late in the regular season.

Crowder owns a 7-1 away record this season, so the ‘Riders have that going for them Saturday.

Crowder head coach Steven Harrison logged a 88-51-9 overall record as head coach of the Neosho County program from 2007 through 2015. The ‘Riders matched their win total from last season with their victory against Harrison’s former team.

Neosho County head coach Rafael Simmons played his first two seasons of collegiate soccer at Crowder for former head coach and program patriarch Brad Smith. Simmons has been at the helm in Chanute five seasons.

Both Neosho County and Crowder have been nationally ranked this season — Crowder reached No. 9 earlier this season and Neosho County reached No. 11 before falling out of the poll Monday.

Monday’s loss dropped Neosho County to 10-4 overall.