I’ve got crickets. I don’t know how. I don’t know why.

Please give me some direction as one LOUD cricket has been at it for a week, all night, every night.

Yesterday, I asked my neighbor if she had any crickets and she said, “Don’t kill them or you will have bad luck.”

“Sure,” I muttered back to her, as I crossed the street. “This guy is not getting out alive, if I have another night like I did last night.”

According to Pestdefense.com, “For thousands of years, it has been considered lucky to have a cricket on the hearth, especially in Asian countries where crickets were once used as watchdogs. When danger approached, the cricket’s chirping would stop.”

“Native Americans believed crickets brought good luck as well, and avoided mimicking the chirping out of respect for the insect. Bug superstitions suggest that it’s very bad luck to kill a cricket, even on accident”.

Baloney. I listened to him for seven nights in a row and I have had it with Mr. Cricket.

Therefore, I felt I should research crickets, and read the best of all. Apparently, the cricket’s sound is his mating call.

That is all I need with eight children and 19 grandchildren floating around.

If I had 19, how many will my newest resident, one sole cricket, have?

Rosemary Mosco, from Mentalfloss.com stated, “It’s all about securing a mate. But crickets don’t just sing a pretty song and wait for the admirers to trickle in.”

“Many of them have a whole repertoire of calls: There’s one for attracting females from afar, another for close-up courtship, and even a triumphal after-mating song.”

“Crickets also sing to intimidate rival males, and some of a male’s more romantic tunes may trigger nearby females to fight each other.”

Oh my goodness, must this go on?

A few seconds ago, my neighbor called to tell me that crickets can predict the temperature and Diane, “you can also use cricket songs as a thermometer.”

I’m going to cage this cricket and put it in her front door.

Ms. Mosco also reports, “Crickets call more frequently when the weather gets hotter. It’s such a proven phenomenon that you can use it to calculate the temperature.

“The Old Farmer’s Almanac recommends that you count the number of chirps in 14 seconds and add 40 to get the temperature in Fahrenheit”.

I can tell you, it’s going to be 122 degrees in a week because my tenant cricket chirped, 82 TIMES LAST NIGHT.

OK, I will be kind. Some people adore crickets.

Chinese people have them as good luck charms.

Crickets are loved in Japan, for their musical songs.

In Brazil, crickets are signs of hope and incoming wealth.

Then, there is Walt Disney with Jiminy Cricket.

Oh, I can hear my daddy singing along with Walt Disney’s Jiminy Cricket:

When a star is born

They possess a gift or two

One of them is this

They have the power to make a wish come true

When you wish upon a star

Makes no difference who you are

Anything your heart desires will come to you . . .

Oh, I just love Jiminy Cricket.

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.