A 24-year-old is dead and two are seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 44 in Waynesville.

The crash happened at mile marker 158 as the 24-year-old was driving westbound on I-44 and merged from the right shoulder onto the roadway and crossed both lanes into the path of a semi truck going westbound, the Missouri State Highway Patrol states. The car was then struck by the semi truck, and the 24-year-old was pronounced dead by the Pulaski County Coroner at 6:51 a.m.

The two occupants in the 24-year-old’s car were seriously injured — a 21-year-old female was taken by ambulance to Phelps Health. A 40-year-old male was airlifted from Phelps Health to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

This is Troop I’s fifth fatality in October. The highway patrol reported that the driver and two occupants were not wearing seat belts.