A Rocky Mount boater suffered moderate injuries Saturday afternoon after driving his vessel into an island in Morgan County.

Patrick J. Thomas, 58, was driving his 2013 Lowe Tritoon near the 0.2 mile marker of the Gravois Arm when he became disoriented and drove directly into an island. The boat sustained extensive damage and Thomas was sent to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller County EMS.

Thomas was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.