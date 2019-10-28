The local chapter of Our Lady of the Lake Knights of Columbus council 9273 and Ladies Auxiliary of Knights of Columbus council 9273 delivered over 116 coats, hats, gloves for School of the Osage to distribute to students in need, grades K-8.
