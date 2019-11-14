The Kirksville Police Department will offer active shooter preparedness training through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and in conjunction with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency on Nov. 20.

The event will be at The Crossing Church in Kirksville.

“Preparing employees for a potential active shooter incident is an integral component of an organization’s incident response planning,” a press release said.

The event is open to corporate and facility security professionals, supervisory first responders, human resource managers, community response officials and Homeland Security representatives.

This training is not a tactical training course.

Registration is limited to two people per organization. Additional attendees from an organization could be approved on a case-by-case basis.

Registration closes at 11 a.m. Nov. 18.

To register, visit https://www.govevents.com/details/35153/dhs-active-shooter-preparedness-workshop--kirksville-mo/.