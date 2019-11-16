Faurot Field served as undefeated ground for the Missouri football team through its first five games on home turf this season.

Since their departure after a homecoming victory over Mississippi five weeks ago, the Tigers suffered three losses where they scored a combined 21 points.

In the Tigers' return to Columbia on Saturday, they again failed to deliver much of a punch, falling 23-6 to No. 11 Florida in front of an announced crowd of 57,280.

Missouri drops to 5-5 and 2-4 in Southeastern Conference play, extending its losing streak to four games.

Florida achieved its sixth victory in the SEC for the first time since 2014 and improves its overall record to 9-2.

MU was held out of the end zone for the second straight game and has scored 30 points in its last 17 quarters.

Florida outgained Missouri 388-256, while the Tigers had 10 punts in the game and six three-and-outs.

For the fourth straight contest, Missouri couldn’t establish the run. Larry Rountree was the Tigers' leading rusher with 30 yards on seven carries.

Eight different Tigers caught a pass, but none had more than 60 yards receiving in the defeat.

Missouri's wait to reach the bowl-threshold of six wins will reach at least 42 days. Missouri looks to avoid falling below .500 next Saturday in its home finale against Tennessee.

The Tigers have defeated the Volunteers two straight seasons by identical scores of 50-17.

