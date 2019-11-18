A one-time Missouri Tigers football standout who would go on to play with the Philadelphia Eagles was arrested Sunday in Columbia on warrants for assaulting jail and hospital staff in Oklahoma City.

Columbia Police arrested Julian Deon Jones, 41, about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Freedom Drive on an Oklahoma City warrant for assault and battery of a police officer or other law officer. Following his arrest, Jones was booked at Boone County Jail. Bond and extradition information were not immediately available.

Oklahoma County prosecutors wrote in charging documents that Jones was being held in Oklahoma County Jail on a misdemeanor charge when he struck a detention officer several times with his fists. Detention officers then dubbed him “too dangerous” to be in the facility because he was “out of it,” and Jones was transferred to St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Following his transfer, Jones then tried to escape according to incident reports provided by Oklahoma City Police. As one hospital staff member tried to stop him, he scratched her neck and pushed her into a wall. Another staff member tried to assist in restraining Jones when he kicked her in the thigh, according to the report.

Hospital security officers then intervened and, along with the two injured staff members, were able to restrain Jones. Both staff members who were allegedly assaulted moved to press charges. Under Oklahoma law, medical and a wide-array of personnel who work with inmates qualify as law enforcement officers in applying the more serious felony.

Police arrived a short time later and noted in the report that Jones was in an altered state of mind, screaming unintelligible words and unaware of his surroundings. He was transported back to the jail and booked on suspicion of assault.

At some point, an exact date and circumstances were not immediately available, Jones was released. Oklahoma County prosecutors did not file formal charges until Nov. 5, resulting in the issuance of the warrant that led to his arrest Sunday in Columbia.

Jones was a defensive back for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2001 and 2002 seasons, but only played in two regular season games, according to NFL.com.

More notable was his career at Mizzou, where during his first start in the 1998 Insight.com Bowl. The Tigers won the game against West Virginia 34-31, with Jones credited with 16 points in the first half, according to USA Today game stats and coverage.

The following year, Jones would go on to lead the Big 12 with six interceptions for the season, five of which occurred in consecutive games. In 1999, he saw a far less stellar season with only a single interception.

Jones that year suffered a wrist injury, according to an October 2000 article in The Oklahoman, which cited his athletic accomplishments at Carl Albert High School, where he played tailback, wide receiver and defensive back.

It’s not clear if Jones has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

