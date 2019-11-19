Independence Police continue to investigate Friday morning's homicide – a double-shooting that left a Kansas City man dead and another person injured.

The shooting happened at the 10600 block of East 15th Street, near South Hedges Avenue. Officers were called at 6:50 a.m., and they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to area hospitals, and one of them, identified as 34-year-old Richard Denny, died.

Police have not said where exactly the two people were found or what possibly led to the shooting.

Between Friday's incident and the Saturday evening at a Thai Spice restaurant, Independence has now had nine homicides this year.

