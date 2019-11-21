Jeniva K. (Hovdeness) Djoseland, 82, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Tolna, ND, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her home in the loving care of her daughter, family and Altru Hospice.

Jeniva K. (Hovdeness) Djoseland, 82, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Tolna, ND, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her home in the loving care of her daughter, family and Altru Hospice. Funeral Services for Jeniva are pending for May 2020. Jeniva Hovdeness, daughter of Julius and Jonette (Tufto) Hovdeness was born on Jan. 5, 1937, in McVille, ND. She grew up and was educated in Tolna, graduating from Tolna High School with the class of 1954. Jeniva later continued her education at UND for two years where she received Library Training. Shortly after graduating, Jeniva moved to Devils Lake and worked at the Great Northern Hotel Restaurant, Mayer Hotel and the S&L Store. For nearly ten years, she worked as a Title One Aide and Library Aide at Sweetwater School, retiring in 1984. She was, at one time, married to Joseph Huber. Jeniva was united in marriage to Ronald “Bummy” Djoseland in June of 1984 in Esmond, ND. They established their home on the farm in Broe Township, Benson County until moving to Minnewaukan in 1996. In May of 2011, they moved to Devils Lake. Ron passed away on Nov. 15, 2011. Jeniva was an avid reader, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles and created many beautiful embroidered works of art. She also enjoyed membership in the Eagles Auxiliary. Jeniva is survived by her loving family. Her daughters, Shannon (Jim) Woolf, Thebes, IL, Kelly Jo Armentrout, Minnewaukan, ND, and Sandra Huber, Pendleton, OR; ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen (Lloyd) Bremer, St. Peter, MN; brother, Gayle (Shirley) Hovdeness, Devils Lake; step-children, Lonnie (Doreen) Djoseland, Emerald, WI, and Craig (Marcelle) Djoseland, Molalla, OR; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Ron; son, Richard Huber; and sister, Joann Funaiole.