With a little more than a month left on the calendar for 2019, now is the perfect time to consider some year end strategies. Once the tax year ends, almost all of tax reduction strategies disappear. 2018 was the year of great change! The TCJA renovated the existing tax code, but 2019 shouldn’t be much different than last year. Here are a few tax-savings actions to consider before the end of the year.

1. Max out your voluntary retirement contributions. If your employer offers a retirement plan, such as a 401(k), 403(b), etc., you might consider adjusting your final 2019 paychecks to reach the maximum employee contribution for the year. The 2019 401(k) contribution limit is $19,000, but that increases to $25,000 if you have reached age 50. This would definitely reduce your income taxes, but I only mention this halfheartedly because the additional retirement contributions would reduce your net pay, leaving you less to spend with Christmas only a few weeks away.

2. Don’t forget to make your RMD withdrawal. Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) are required after you reach age 70 1/2 if you own an IRA or 401(k). The IRS has never taxed those funds, so they want to turn on the spigot and force you to begin your annual taxable withdrawals. The penalty for missing the deadline is a whopping 50%. (Interestingly, Roth 401(k)s are subject to RMDs at age 70 1/2, but these RMDs can be avoided by rolling them into a Roth IRA.)

3. Maximize your tax savings by doing your RMD as a QCD. Traditional IRA owners who are required to make RMDs may transfer up to $100,000 per year to their favorite charity and avoid the tax on the RMD! The otherwise taxable RMD completely avoids tax because it is not reported on your tax return as income. (Note, you cannot double dip and also claim a charitable contribution for your QCD.)

4. Alternate between standard and itemizing deductions. If you missed itemizing by a bit last year, consider alternating between the standard and itemized deductions on Schedule A. This strategy goes back to my first tax class at Mizzou, but it can be effective for people near the threshold. Basically, you bunch your deductions, as a cash-basis taxpayer every other year. You could double your charitable contributions before the end of 2019 so that you have enough to itemize. Then take the standard deduction for 2020.

5. Capture the 0% capital gain rate. Sorry, this doesn’t apply to people making more than $100,000. However, the applicable long-term capital gains rate for a married couple is zero percent up to taxable income of $78,750. If your income after allowable deductions is $50,000 and you are sitting on appreciated investments you have owned for more than a year, you could sell part of your position, incur a gain of $25,000 and pay no federal capital gains tax on that gain.

6. Harvest investment losses. This strategy has been around for years. Although the stock market has generally been on the rise in 2019, there are always a few industries and some stocks that are contra investments acting opposite to normal market pressures. In short, some of your investments may be down. Since the capital loss limit has been $3,000 for years, you would want to try and match your long-term investment gains and losses, so the net loss is less than $3,000. Remember that short-term losses are treated as ordinary income and do not qualify for preferential capital gains tax treatment.

7. Roth conversion. If your income is lower than usual in 2019, you might consider converting part of your traditional IRA, that has never been taxed, to a Roth IRA (never will be taxed). I love Roth IRAs because they will never be taxed if used for retirement according to the guidelines. Because I think taxes in the long term will increase, having investments in a Roth that can be withdrawn in retirement tax free, is attractive. There will be tax this year on the portion you convert from an IRA to a Roth, but if taxes are higher when you retire, it will have been a wise decision.

8. Avoid underpayment penalties. If you owe the IRS more than $1,000 on April 15, 2020, an underpayment penalty will apply. The safe harbor is to have paid in at least 100% of last year’s total tax. (Caution, high-income taxpayers must cover 110% of last year’s total tax.) That said, the underpayment penalty is the least penal of all IRS penalties because it is computed per annum. For the first half of 2019 it was 6%, but decreased to 5% for the last six months. It is adjusted every quarter. Five years ago, it was only 3%. Most people can’t get a loan for that rate, so some business owners use it as a type of loan and gladly pay their taxes and this penalty by April 15.

9. Purchase assets. If you are a business owner in need of replacing equipment, do it by the end of the year and in most cases, you will be able to claim the full amount as an expense via bonus depreciation. Remember the item must also be put in service before year end. Finally, I have never been one to suggest buying an asset for a tax break. Why pay $100,000 for a tractor when your tax savings will be only $40,000 (assuming a 40% tax rate)?

Aric Schreiner, CPA, PFS, Certified Tax Strategist, helps successful professionals and small business owners strategize to reduce taxes and audit risk.