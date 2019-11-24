Public sentiment regarding college football coaches is about as erratic a mental health indicator as we have. It often takes but a slight tumble on the field to send a coach’s stock on a dive, even though no rational observer can see any palpable connection.

Take the situation here at Mizzou as an example. After a stellar season, last year Tigers coach Barry Odom was rewarded with a nice contract sweetening. Then this season started off in similar fashion until the football ogre emerged from his cave to plague the team. For reasons nobody can reasonably explain, the team has forgotten how to play offense and talk is loose in Tiger land about whether Odom should be fired.

After the first surprise loss, Odom issued a foolish comment I wish coaches would can. Too often after an unexpected loss, coaches say they were fully at fault, not the players, as if every missed tackle or dropped pass was committed by the head coach out on the field. Except in rare occasions, such gibberish is disregarded by fans and players alike. Coaches are right not to berate players who obviously try their best, but to try to totally remove players from any responsibility is silly, even counterproductive. Since the coach allegedly caused the last loss, what is he or she to do to fix things before next week? Fans want something promising, not a silly platitude.

Thus, it makes no sense to put the onus on Odom for this year’s erratic team behavior, unless we expect him to hypnotize his players so they literally become different performers. They might seem to be different without having gone through such a metaphysical transformation, and the coach might have helped by giving a good pep talk or otherwise operated within the realm of quasi-human behavior, but we already know Odom and his players are capable in that realm. Rather than carp from the sidelines, we fans need to root and hoot and holler and cheer on our worthies on the field, sidelines and behind the scenes. If by the end of the season we see no improvement, time may have come for a more jolting psychological adjustment.

It still will escape me why this should include firing the football coach unless Barry Odom takes to the field playing two positions, or literally goes nutty, even if his team fails to win its final two games this season.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

