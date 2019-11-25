People come and go in Kirksville, but somehow they don’t seem to forget Hope’s Kitchen.

Each year, the Kirksville Daily Express fundraising drive for Hope’s Kitchen sees donations come from near and far, with addresses in Kirksville, Adair County, northeast Missouri and locations around the country.

Beginning today the Daily Express is calling on each of you to help once again, as we kick off the fundraiser to support this local organization that delivers food and fellowship to those who need it most.

Hope’s Kitchen board secretary Patricia Sexton said Hope’s Kitchen prepares meals for about 150 people during each of its two weekends of operation each month. Most of that food is delivered to homebound residents who often have meal services for the other days of the week, but not the weekend.

“There’s all kinds of different needs that fit into this category,” Sexton said. “People don’t see (the need) and don’t realize the need is so great until they volunteer and start delivering.

“A hot meal versus something leftover from earlier in the week, that can make a difference.”

Hope’s Kitchen started in 1999, when Kirksville High School students Rachel Higgins and Megan Lesczynski founded the volunteer effort with a mission of “sharing a meal with people who are hungry.”

That mission continues today, with Hope’s Kitchen preparing hundreds of meals every third and fourth Saturday at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church.

Last year’s drive brought in $9,392. Since the Daily Express began managing the drive in 2001, the efforts have raised a total of $119,367.

Nearly all of the funds to operate Hope’s Kitchen come from the annual Kirksville Daily Express fundraiser, Sexton said.

“We really depend on this drive and it’s never, ever let us down,” Sexton said. “The community really rallies around it.”

With a minimum donation of $1, donors can have their names published in each week’s Daily Express fundraising summary, as well as in a giant Christmas card that will appear in the Dec. 24 Daily Express and the Jan. 1 Kirksville Crier.

Donations must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 20 to be included in the card.

Every penny donated is turned over to Hope’s Kitchen.

To donate and have your name, or that of a business or organization, be included, send a check to the Daily Express at P.O. Box 809, Kirksville, MO 63501. Please include at least $1 for each name you would like to see published.

Donations can be made at the Daily Express office at 110 E. McPherson St. in Kirksville. The organization also accepts donations during Saturday operations or by mail at Hope’s Kitchen Inc., P.O. Box 854, Kirksville, MO 63501.

Sexton said another area of support Hope’s Kitchen needs is with service on its board. Most of the board members are A.T. Still University students, who Sexton said do a fantastic job, but who also have tremendous demands from their studies. They also only reside here for a few years, giving the board ongoing turnover rather than continuity.

“We’d love to get more people involved on a regular basis, serving on the board, serving some kind of a role routinely, not just volunteering but in a longer term,” Sexton said. “We’d love to have a little more community involvement.”

For more information about volunteering, email hopesvolunteer@gmail.com.



