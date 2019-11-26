In the aftermath of the NCAA's decision to uphold sanctions against Missouri athletics, including a football bowl ban, state leaders and university officials were quick to respond Tuesday.

Politicians

US Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri: “The NCAA made the absolute wrong decision here. The facts in this case clearly do not support these unfair, unwarranted sanctions. The University of Missouri did the right thing by self-reporting the actions of the tutor and a small number of players. The NCAA is punishing current players for actions that occurred years ago and they had nothing to do with."

Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia: "Mizzou is clearly being punished for taking immediate action—on their own—to right a wrong, self-report, and cooperate with the investigation."

State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia: "The NCAA is a fraud — a wolf in sheep's clothing that values self-interest over the well-being of your member institutions and their students."

University/Conference officials

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Athletic Director Jim Sterk: "We strongly disagree that the appeals committee did not have the power to correct this mistake. The point of this process was not to use a formula to reach a conclusion, but to bring the benefit of consideration and judgement to achieve consistency with its final decision."

UM Board of Curators Chair Jon Sundvold: "The NCAA enforcement system is broken. ... Mizzou did the right thing. This ruling tells every other school that it's better to hide the truth than to admit mistakes."

UM System President Mun Choi: "I could not be more upset with this decision. Mizzou supporters across the state and nation have every reason to be outraged, and college sports fans across the country should be concerned about this decision."

Alumni/Athletes

Former MU wide receiver T.J. Moe: "If you get caught, lie about it all."