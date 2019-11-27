When Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden was a freshman House member, one of the first bills he sponsored that became law barred the state and local governments from taxing or regulating e-cigarettes as a tobacco product.

The bill did subject the then-emerging product to a few of the same restrictions as tobacco — it could not be sold to anyone under 18 and it could not be sold by mail-order. But the number of deaths and injuries from the product — including two deaths in Missouri — is forcing a re-evaluation of state laws and Rowden this week said everything is on the table.

Rowden, who now holds one of the most powerful legislative posts in state government, said he isn’t sure he will be the sponsor of new legislation when lawmakers convene in January, but new regulations on vapor products will be on the agenda.

“The conversation we had five years ago was admittedly a preliminary conversation,” Rowden said. “We knew then what we knew then and we know now what we know now. At some point we are going to have to come back and revisit this after the FDA has issued some guidance and understanding of how these products should be treated.”

Federal regulators are considering bans on flavored vaping products and President Donald Trump has suggested raising the minimum age to purchase vapor products to 21 or even banning them outright.

So far this year, the Centers for Disease Control has documented 2,290 cases of vaping-related lung injuries and 47 deaths. Many of the cases have been associated with vitamin E acetate in illicit products containing THC or CBD.

Youth vaping is growing rapidly. The rate of teens using electronic cigarettes has more than doubled in two years, the largest and quickest increase in the popularity of any substance since tracking began 45 years ago, according to the 2019 Monitoring the Future Survey funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

An estimated 25% of high school seniors vaped nicotine in the past month this year, up from 11% just two years ago. Use grew from 8.2% to 20.2% for sophomores and 3.5% to 9% for eighth graders.

“I can’t imagine anyone who is against hardening up language related to kids,” Rowden said. “That is a place where we should all come together as far as I can tell.”

Earlier this month, Gov. Mike Parson launched a youth vaping awareness campaign he calls Clear the Air, with the goal of combining the resources of the Departments of

Health and Senior Services, Elementary and Secondary Education, and Public Safety to develop a statewide campaign to educate, warn, and deter the use of vaping devices among children.

State Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, said he agrees with the focus on youth vaping but said regulations should go further.

“I think we are all taken aback by the spread,” Kendrick said. “In hindsight, we should have recognized that this would be the case. It is a very addictive product, especially in a state where it is not regulated like other tobacco products.”

One step would be to raise the age to purchase vapor products and tobacco to 21, Kendrick said.

“From a policy side, tobacco 21 efforts make sense in that it reduces access to 18-year-olds, individuals still in high school and with easy access to other high schoolers,” Kendrick said. “Is it politically possible? I wouldn’t have thought so three years ago but

I think we have seen such a spike in vaping use in high schools that I believe it is politically possible.”

There are some studies that suggest vaping is a better health choice than traditional cigarettes, with lower levels of toxic substances and better blood flow through capillaries. But health officials also worry that vaping can lead to the use of standard tobacco products.

Kendrick said he doesn’t think a ban is likely but he would like to make vaping products subject to the same regulations as cigarettes.

“The bill passed in 2014 was an industry bill,” Kendrick said. “We need to be able to collect a tobacco tax as any other tobacco product would be taxed to help on the prevention side of thing.”

Rowden said that idea is one that should be considered but he must, as leader of Republicans in the Senate, think of what can be passed.

“I think that’s part of the conversation — do we regulate it in the context of what we have already got or do we regulate it differently?” Rowden said.