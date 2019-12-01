Howdy y'all! I traveled to Texas this September from Dancing Rabbit with plans to move back there again, and go back to a desk job in Austin to make money to pay down some debts and get some dental work done. (At 65 I am needing some repair work.

The last estimate, with insurance, was for $7,000 for crowns and implants. Texas friends tell me I should just go to Mexico and get the work done much cheaper; they swear the work is as good as here in the States.)

Parmejean here, (or Farmer John, but I’ll answer to just about anything), letting you know I chose Dancing Rabbit over the rat-race. The traffic congestion in Austin was as bad as ever, and though Texas drivers pride themselves on courtesy, (it is very bad manners to ever honk at anyone), the crazy, aggressive drivers are quite plentiful.

There are so many vehicles the roads get clogged — you can spend an hour going across town — and all those barely moving cars are still spewing fumes, so the air is tainted.

Despite all this, I was STILL considering going back to the desk-job in Austin and making money until I listened to Greta Thunberg’s speech to the U.N. It was such an inspiring speech, asking that we do all that we can to reverse the calamity of human induced climate change, and saying that she would hold adults accountable for their inaction.

I have worked with the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, an excellent, well-thought-out group, and studied climate with the experience of farming thrown in. I know that the massive amount of CO2 we are putting in the air is increasing the temperature. We must change our energy usage to slow this problem. I generally tell people the climate issue is simple physics: CO2 traps heat and if you put more CO2 in the air you get more heat; this is easily measurable. The hard part is: what will that do to weather? The answer is: make it more unstable. Old patterns are not holding up. I am changing my thinking from just feeling hopeless and making jokes about it, to making what difference I can.

Now I am settling in to life at Dancing Rabbit Ecovillage for the long term and have given my car to my son Nicholas, since I can get along fine without it. I am quite happy with my decision to return to the country life here. I get to have a healthy, active, social, environmentally-friendly life, and I will just take real good care of the teeth I have left!

Enjoy the season.

Love y’all,

Parmejean



