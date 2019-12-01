Missouri volleyball learned its postseason fate on Sunday night.

The Tigers were selected to compete in Lincoln, Nebraska in the first and possibly second round of the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The Tigers face Northern Iowa in the first round on Friday. If they advance, they get either the Cornhuskers or Ball State in the second round on Saturday. Nebraska is the national No. 5 seed.

“I expected it and you know it's a big deal,” Missouri head coach Joshua Taylor said. “You’ve got over 320 Division I women's programs and to be one of those 64 is a big deal. And I think you can be frustrated about where you're going, or who you're playing and, but in the reality of things ... you're never going to get an easy match, so we're focused on the first point against Northern Iowa and going from there.”

MU finished the season 21-7 overall and 13-5 in the Southeastern Conference. Junior Kylie Deberg, redshirt sophomore Andrea Fuentes and junior Tyanna Omazic were named All-SEC. With three honorees, MU ties for second-most players named in the conference.

Deberg has logged 501 kills this season, earning SEC Overall and Offensive Player of the Week twice. Fuentes can claim a hand in the Tigers' .303 hitting percentage, ranking in the top five in the country. Fuentes' 11.75 assists per set average ranks her individually in the top five in the nation as well. Omazic finished the regular season with an impressive .388 hitting percentage.

This is the first NCAA tournament berth for Joshua Taylor as head coach.

Baylor, Texas, Stanford and Wisconsin were the top four national seeds respectively.