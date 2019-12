Rolla High School's Superstar Bulldogs for November 2019 are in. Congratulations to the students nominated by their teachers for doing a noteworthy job at Rolla High School.

The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:

— Serra Ward is the winner of the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Emily Yoakum is the winner of the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3 and Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Hunter Kindel is the winner of the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Jack Gesualdi is the winner of the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Rodney Washington is the winner of the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.

Complete List of November 2019 Superstar Bulldogs:

ARTHUR, MARIA

BATES, MICHAEL

BETZ, ZACHERY

BLAIR, PATRICK

COLENCH, EVAN

CORLEY, TANIYA

CROUCH, ETHAN

DECKER, KAYLA

DUMOR, EYRAM

FALKENHAIN, CAMRYN

FLUHRER, KYARRA

FRY, TYLER

GAITHER, SERENITY

GESUALDI, JACK

GIESLER, TRACE

HALEY, HARLEY

HANSEL, SHAYLEA

HILKER, HANNAH

HOUSE, BRINKLI

INGRAM-HENKE, LILLYANNA

JERNIGAN, JASMINE

KEAN, BRENAN

KELLEY, SHERAH

KHALAF, ZAHRAA

KINDEL, HUNTER

LEFATSHE, JOSHUA

LIGHT, ZACHARY

LINDSEY, CHASE

LOUDIS, MAYA

LOUGHRIDGE, SHANNA

LYLE, BROC

MORRISON, SAVANAH

O'CONNOR, HANNAH

OLUSANYA, OLIVIA

OSBORN, FAITH

PARKER, ISAIAH

ROGERS, MADISON

ROMINE, MARY

RUSH, QUENTIN

SALTER, GAVIN

SKYLES, AUTUMN

SPENCER, SIERRA

STANLEY, KAYLEE

STEAGALL, KENDRICK

TAYLOR, PAIGE

TEAGUE, MAKENZIE

WARD, SERRA

WASHINGTON, RODNEY

WILLIAMS, LINDSEY

WILLIAMS, SOPHIA

YOAKUM, EMILY