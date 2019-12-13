General Motors is investing $1.5 billion in Next Generation Mid-Size Trucks, retaining 4,000 jobs, according to Governor Mike Parson on Friday.

Governor Parson joined General Motors leaders, government officials and community partners on Friday for the announcement of General Motors decision to invest $1.5 billion at its Wentzville facility.

The announcement represents one of the largest single project investments from the private sector in Missouri, according to governor’s office on Friday.

“We are excited and proud that General Motors, an American multinational corporation with more than 100 years of automotive industry experience, is renewing its commitment to our region with this investment in the Wentzville plant. This is truly a historic moment for Missouri, and it was an honor to be part of today’s announcement,” Governor Parson said.