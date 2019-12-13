Pavement repair and pothole patching will close lanes along Interstate 44 on both sides of Rolla next week.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will repair pavement along the westbound lanes between mile marker 173 and mile marker 174.5 east of the Pulaski County line.

Crews will also be patching potholes in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 191 and mile marker 194 east of Rolla, the department said on Friday. Single lane closures in the work zones will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day from Monday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 20.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. Message boards and signs are placed before the work zones to warn motorists of the lane closures.